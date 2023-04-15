OMG, This Sunflower Field In The South Will Give You The *Prettiest* IG Photos

You can find the most popular sunflower garden at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City, but for those residing in and visiting the south of Metro Manila, there's no need to go all the way to the chaotic north. Located beside Palazzo Verde, which is a sought-after events venue along Daang Reyna, is a field of tall blossoming sunflowers anyone can visit. The best thing about it? It's free of charge.

Visit this picturesque sunflower field for free beside Palazzo Verde in Las Piñas:

PHOTO BY MICHELLE BORROMEO

Since summer (a.k.a. dry season) is the season of sunflowers, the Palazzo Verde garden is currently filled with several towering sunflowers in full bloom. It's easy to spot the garden from afar as there's a stretch of vibrant yellow-orange petals that stand out—making it the perfect backdrop to your photos. Tip: A silhouette of the castle-like Palazzo Verde can also be seen behind the sunflowers if taking the photos from a certain angle.

"As soon as possible" would be the best time to visit the sunflower garden because sunflowers are known to have a short lifespan of two weeks. Unless the current sunflowers in the garden will be replaced with new ones once it reaches the end of their life cycle, you wouldn't want to end up going all the way to Las Piñas and find a field of wilted, dried sunflowers.

How to get to Pallazo Verde's sunflower garden

PHOTO BY MICHELLE BORROMEO

Pallazo Verde, and the nearby establishments along the Daang Hari highway, are easily accessible if you're on wheels—be it a car, motorcycle, or bike. If you don't have any of the aforementioned, you can always book a Grab for convenience.

For those who are on a tight budget, there are multicabs you can hail from Alabang Town Center, which would cost P25 to 30 per person. You can take any multicab en route to SM Molino or The District Imus, as these vehicles pass along the Daanghari highway. Remember to disembark when you get to Evia Lifestyle Center, then do a leisurely 10- to 15-minute walk to get to Pallazo Verde's sunflower garden.

Just in case you need other reasons to make the trip down south worth all the effort: The new, Instagrammable Glass House by Coffee Project is also within walking distance from Pallazo Verde's sunflower garden. If you're on wheels, the reopened Villa Parmigiano is a five-minute drive away.

Palazzo Verde is at Vista Alabang, Daang Reyna, Almanza Dos, Las Piñas City. Entrance to the sunflower garden is free.

