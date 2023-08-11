ICYDK, BLACKPINK Lisa's Rumored BF Frederic Arnault Is The Son Of The World's Richest Man

In the realm of luxury, where tradition meets innovation, there emerges a new power player—Frederic Arnault. As one of the heirs to the iconic Arnault dynasty, Frederic's role as the CEO of TAG Heuer places him at the nexus of legacy.

For K-pop fans, some might recognize his name as the rumored boyfriend of BLACKPINK's Lisa Manoban, but beyond public speculations about his romantic relationship lies a prestigious family heritage, an exceptional education, and a passion for music and sports, revealing a promising man who's shaping the future of luxury.

Below, we reveal 10 things you need to know about the young CEO Frederic Arnault.

1. He hails from the illustrious Arnault family.

Born on November 10, 1995, Frederic Arnault's pedigree is steeped in prestige. He is the fourth child of Bernard Arnault, the world's richest man and the visionary chairman of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury conglomerate. This esteemed empire includes renowned brands such as Dior, Givenchy, Bulgari, and, of course, TAG Heuer.

2. He is the youngest CEO in the watch world.

Notably, Frederic Arnault also holds the remarkable distinction of being the youngest CEO in the watch industry. The torch of leadership was passed to him by his father, signifying the family's long-term vision for the brand's growth. Despite initial challenges, his strategic thinking and leadership abilities have firmly established him as a formidable CEO.

3. He's been a watch connoisseur since he was a young boy.

Frederic Arnault's passion for watches began early in his life. On his 11th birthday, his father gifted him a TAG Heuer Aquaracer, initiating his deep connection with the brand. This attachment paved the way for his journey into the luxury timepiece industry.

4. He graduated from one of France's most prestigious universities.

Frederic Arnault's education is marked by excellence. He graduated from École Polytechnique, one of France's most prestigious universities known for producing top-tier scientific and technological leaders. His academic achievements, combined with his entrepreneurial flair, led him to play a crucial role in TAG Heuer's strategy and digital initiatives.

5. He's a music enthusiast.

Frederic Arnault is not only a business leader but a skilled pianist. Music is his refuge, a form of meditation that allows him to escape the demands of the corporate world. His affinity for the piano, particularly the works of Russian composers and Liszt, adds a harmonious dimension to his persona.

6. He's passionate about sports.

Beyond music, Frederic Arnault's interests extend to the world of sports. Tennis, golf, running, and even kite-surfing are among the activities that keep him engaged. A love for competitive pursuits, much like his father, has become part of the Arnault family DNA.

7. He's rumored to be dating Lisa of BLACKPINK.

Amid his professional endeavors, Frederic Arnault has recently attracted public speculation for his rumored romantic connection with BLACKPINK's Lisa. Though neither party has confirmed the relationship, this intriguing tidbit adds a dash of mystique to his public persona.

8. He's a visionary businessman.

Frederic Arnault's strategic vision extends beyond just timepieces. He has diversified the brand's partnerships, moving from a soccer focus to a powerful alliance with Porsche. His business decisions also go beyond the traditional. One of his significant moves was to bring acclaimed actor Ryan Gosling on board as a brand ambassador. These moves demonstrate his resilience and determination to evolve the brand's image, positioning TAG Heuer as a trailblazer in the luxury market.

9. He has valued mentors across different industries.

Frederic Arnault recognizes the value of mentorship, not just within the luxury industry but also across various sectors. His collection of mentors includes Thierry Breton, a former CEO of France Telecom and the current European Union commissioner for the internal market, and Tony Fadell, a prominent figure in the tech world, known for his contributions to the iPod and iPhone. This diverse mentorship network demonstrates Frederic's desire to draw insights from different fields and apply them creatively to TAG Heuer's strategies, solidifying his status as a versatile and forward-thinking leader.

10. He doesn't appreciate being likened to the Roys in HBO's "Succession."

Despite the natural association between his family's legacy and the TV show Succession, Frédéric Arnault doesn't like this reference. The popular series, which revolves around a wealthy and powerful media family with similarities to his own, might seem intriguing from an outsider's perspective, but it's not a topic he prefers to discuss. He enjoyed The Queen's Gambit and The Roman Empire, though!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.