Filipina Caregiver Gets Called ‘Slain Hero’ After Refusing To Leave Israeli Patient In War

The family of Angelyn Aguirre, the caregiver who, along with her 70-year-old employer, was killed during a shock assault near the Gaza Strip over the weekend, is mourning over her loss.

Erlinda, Angelyn’s mother, in a media interview Thursday night, said her daughter regularly updates them on the happenings in the area, which was under attack since October 7, 2023. “Wala na kunoy terorista ya akaloob ed Kibbutz ‘mi. Akatanggap si alagak na message diad kila Net (The terrorists are already inside Kibbutz, Mommy. My employer received a message from Net).”

Angelyn and her employer were living at the house near the Gaza Strip border. In the next few days, Erlinda learned of what happened to Angelyn from her other daughter, Angenica, who is also an OFW working in Israel and lives 30 minutes away from her sister.

Based on information from Angenica, Erlinda said Angelyn and her employer ran to the bomb shelter during the airstrikes. Angelyn’s employer was in a video call with her children and the caregiver’s decision to protect the older woman by not leaving her was seen by the Israelis’ family. “Walang lock yung bomb shelter kaya napasok sila (The bomb shelter has no lock, that’s why the terrorists were able to enter it),” Erlinda narrated.

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, in a post over X, formerly Twitter, paid tribute to the slain Pinay hero. “Despite having a chance to flee the Hamas terror attacks, Angeline showed unbelievable humanity and loyalty by remaining by Nira’s side during the violence, resulting in both of them being brutally murdered by Hamas,” she said.

“Unimaginable honor in the face of evil,” she added.

Erlinda recalls Angelyn as a sweet and caring daughter.

She was emotional as she remembered Angelyn, who, she said, is a sweet and caring daughter. “Nagbi-video call siya lagi. Minsan umaga hanggang gabi. Minsan basta nagsasalita na lang siya, basta naka-open lang yong camera namin habang nanonood kami ng TV (She always video call us. Sometimes from morning till night time. Sometimes we would just let her talk as long as our cameras are open while we are watching television),” she said.

Meanwhile, in a phone interview, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration-Ilocos regional office director Gerardo Rimorin said the OFW's family will receive death and burial benefits amounting to PHP200,000 and a PHP20,000 funeral grant.

In a report by CNN Philippines, it was reported that Israel has declared war on Hamas, the Palestinian militant group. This was after Hamas attacked Israeli sea, air, and land on October 7, 2023. Israel then succeeded with airstrikes in Gaza.

