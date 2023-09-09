Isabelle Daza Is Raising Funds For This Helper Left Blind By Her Abusive Employers

****Trigger warning: Physical, mental, and verbal abuse***

No one deserves any form of abuse, and Isabelle Daza wants to give financial aid to a woman who has suffered physical, mental, and verbal abuse.

On September 8, Friday, the actress-host took to IG to share a fundraising campaign she started to help Elvie Vergara, a female domestic helper in Occidental Mindoro who was left partially blind by her abusive employers.

"To all those who donated, it's only been two days, but you guys have really opened your hearts and more importantly, wallets," Isabelle wrote in her post. "Salamat! And I haven't even pressured my influencer friends to post or donate."

Based on Isabelle's fundraising page, Elvie is seeking an operation for one of her eyes, but the compensation she's supposed to receive from her employer is being withheld.

"This is a tedious process with a lot of paperwork," Isabelle explained. "I am raising funds for her to be able to live her life free from this abuse without having to worry about what she will eat and [so she will] have enough money to live."

According to reports, the Senate is probing Elvie's maltreatment. Elvie was allegedly repeatedly abused by her employer, France Ruiz, by "punching, kicking, and beating her with various objects."

