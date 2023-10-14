Hello, Long Weekends! Here Are The 2024 Philippine Holiday Dates

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has released the regular holidays and special non-working days for the upcoming year, with at least five long weekends to expect in 2024.
“The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha shall hereafter be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar (Hijra) or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient,” it said in the Proclamation.
Notably, EDSA People Power is no longer a special non-working holiday on February 24 in 2024.
Many of the holidays and special non-working days fall on the weekend or the middle of the week like Tuesday and Wednesday, so make sure to plan those vacation leaves accordingly if you plan to maximize your off days.
List of 2024 holidays in the Philippines
Additional national holidays like Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha will also be announced when Islamic astronomical calculations are advised by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos to the Office of the President.
Regular holidays
- January 1 (Monday) – New Year’s Day
- March 28 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday
- March 29 (Friday) – Good Friday
- April 9 (Tuesday) – Araw ng Kangitingan
- May 1 (Wednesday) – Labor Day
- June 12 (Wednesday) – Independence Day
- August 26 (Monday) – National Heroes Day
- November 30 (Saturday) – Bonifacio Day
- December 25 (Wednesday) – Christmas Day
- December 30 (Monday) – Rizal Day
Special non-working days
- February 10 (Saturday) – Chinese New Year
- March 30 (Saturday) – Black Saturday
- August 21 (Wednesday) – Ninoy Aquino Day
- November 1 (Friday) – All Saints’ Day
- November 2 (Saturday) All Souls’ Day
- December 8 (Sunday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
- December 24 (Tuesday) – Christmas Eve
- December 31 (Tuesday) – Last Day of the Year
*This story originally appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.