Hello, Long Weekends! Here Are The 2024 Philippine Holiday Dates

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has released the regular holidays and special non-working days for the upcoming year, with at least five long weekends to expect in 2024.

“The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha shall hereafter be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar (Hijra) or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient,” it said in the Proclamation.

Notably, EDSA People Power is no longer a special non-working holiday on February 24 in 2024.

Many of the holidays and special non-working days fall on the weekend or the middle of the week like Tuesday and Wednesday, so make sure to plan those vacation leaves accordingly if you plan to maximize your off days.

List of 2024 holidays in the Philippines

Additional national holidays like Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha will also be announced when Islamic astronomical calculations are advised by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos to the Office of the President.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Regular holidays

January 1 (Monday) – New Year’s Day

March 28 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday

March 29 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 9 (Tuesday) – Araw ng Kangitingan

May 1 (Wednesday) – Labor Day

June 12 (Wednesday) – Independence Day

August 26 (Monday) – National Heroes Day

November 30 (Saturday) – Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Wednesday) – Christmas Day

December 30 (Monday) – Rizal Day

Special non-working days

February 10 (Saturday) – Chinese New Year

March 30 (Saturday) – Black Saturday

August 21 (Wednesday) – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Friday) – All Saints’ Day

November 2 (Saturday) All Souls’ Day

December 8 (Sunday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 24 (Tuesday) – Christmas Eve

December 31 (Tuesday) – Last Day of the Year



*This story originally appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.