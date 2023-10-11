Another Government Agency Reported An Alleged Data Breach In Their System

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) issued a statement about an alleged data leak in one of its systems, the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS), on October 11, Wednesday.

"On 07 October 2023, information about an alleged data leak involving a system managed by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) was posted by a certain actor on social media," PSA reported.

As of writing, the government agency is still conducting its thorough investigation of what personal data from CBMS may have been compromised, as well as the gravity of the data leak. CBMS has been shut down and isolated following the incident.

"From the initial assessment, the system allegedly affected is limited to the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS). The PSA is assessing what personal data from the CBMS may have been compromised and will share information with the relevant authorities and the public in due course," the agency explained.

According to the agency's website, the CBMS is responsible for collecting, processing, and validating data beneficial for planning, program implementation, and impact monitoring among communities in the country. Its data generation mainly serves as a basis for targeting households for government programs geared toward poverty alleviation and economic development.

The PSA also assured the public that the Philippine Identification System or PhilSys and the Civil Registration System (CRS) which are responsible for birth certificates, marriage certificates, and the like, are not in any way affected.

Moreover, the agency alerted the public about social media posts that include links that might contain malware to further access your personal data illegally. PSA strongly advised the public to be wary and vigilant of such links on the Internet.

The agency is taking additional preventive and containment measures to prevent further damage to the security and integrity of the databases that are managed. They are actively working with all law enforcement agencies, especially with the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to resolve the issue at hand, as soon as possible.

"The PSA strongly condemns this activity, and we will be working with all law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators," PSA declared in their statement.

Earlier this month, the government insurance company PhilHealth also disclosed that the personal data of some members were compromised due to a cyberattack.