Andrea Brillantes' Advice For Those Who Have Been *Betrayed*: 'Hindi totoo ang second chances'

Breaking up with someone you deeply care about can be a challenging experience, particularly when it plays out in the public eye. For Andrea Brillantes, her highly publicized split with basketball star Ricci Rivero sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Instead of dwelling on the past, however, the actress decided to focus on *self-love,* personal growth, and enjoying life to the fullest.

Case in point: Blythe took to social media to share glimpses of her life, dropping some *fire* OOTDs during her travel to Spain, releasing a new series, and attending concerts with her besties. In a recent vlog, she updated her fans about what her life has been like lately.

Life Lately || Andrea B.

“[My heart] is full of love,” she says. “Mas okay na po yung mental health ko now. I am so much [better] than [I was]. How do I stay positive? Tinitignan ko lang yung mga blessings ko.”

Instagram/blythe

Andrea took the opportunity to impart ~*relationship advice*~ to her fans, particularly for those who have experienced betrayal.

“What can I say about betrayal? Kapag tinraydor ka na, wag mo nang balikan,” she says. According to Andrea, someone who betrays your trust has already revealed their true colors, and it is essential to prioritize your emotional well-being by cutting off *toxic* relationships.

“Pinakita niya na yung sarili niya sayo. Hindi totoo yung second chances na yan, ang dami mo nang binagyan nang ganon, hindi sila worth it. Wag na, bye, cut off, next!”

Andrea and Ricci started dating in April 2022. The two confirmed their breakup over a year later, in June 2023.