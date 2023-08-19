Cristine Reyes Thinks Labels Put *A Lot* Of Pressure On Relationships

Cristine Reyes is obviously over the moon lately, and it shows in her photos.

Currently, the actress is dating Marco Gumabao, and she has no desire to label their relationship.

"Ayoko munang magsabi ng mga label-label na ganyan," Cristine told ABS-CBN News. "For me, labels put a lot of pressure on your relationship. Basta ako, kaming dalawa, happy kami.”

On how much of their relationship she's willing to share with the public, Cristine says she wants to keep a low profile.

"I'm very happy right now," she noted. "I like to keep it low-key. Ayoko na yung masyadong pinag-uusapan."

The two celebs first sparked dating rumors in March 2023 when they were spotted holding hands in public. In a press conference for his new series Kurdapya, Marco confirmed that he and Cristine were together. They would, later on, go IG-official in April. He also remarked about how they prefer to keep details of their love life private.

"The reason why I’m very private when it comes to love life is because kapag nalaman ng tao na, for example, you’re dating this woman, maraming makikigulo. Maraming eepal, maraming maninira. 'Yon ang ayoko."

"And at the same time, happy naman kami sa tahimik na buhay."

Because really, that's all that matters, right?

