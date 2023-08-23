Jak Roberto Does Not Set Boundaries For Barbie Forteza: ‘Pag work, walang pakialamanan’

Jealousy is fairly common in relationships, never mind that this green-eyed monster of a feeling drags relationships down and causes a mess. If you struggle with being jealous, you might want to take cues on handling it from the internet’s official ~anti-silos~ professor Jak Roberto.

To keep you up to speed, the Kapuso actor earned the title after being lauded for his confidence in his longtime girlfriend Barbie Forteza’s feelings, despite the success of the actress' love team with David Licauco.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Jak says he’s really unbothered, and has never doubted Barbie’s loyalty toward him. “Di po ako nagseselos. Mula’t mula. Di po talaga ako seloso eh.

“Siya po, hindi din. Sabi ko nga kaya nagkataon na parehas kaming artista kasi I think kung parang non-showbiz or di related yung magiging karelasyon namin, ang hirap talagang ipaintindi. So for me, sa karanasan ko na yung gf ko artista, ako din as bf nya artista, naintindihan namin yung work namin.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Asked if they ever talk about setting boundaries in their relationship, Jak has a cool reply. “Wala po, Tito Boy eh. Kasi kami po, wala po talaga kaming pakialaman sa trabaho po. Parehas kaming aktor pero pagdating sa trabaho, trabaho po. Pagdating sa love life, love life po.”

He says they’re assured of each other’s feelings. “Mahalaga yung trust. Kasi alam naman namin sa isa’t isa na trabaho lang yun and as long as nagtitiwala kami sa isa’t isa na trabaho lang siya, wala pong problema.”