Kryz Uy Says She’s ~Totally Okay~ With Her Husband Slater Young Watching Porn

Fact: Porn can be a difficult topic to talk about for you and your S.O. For one, there’s that thought that watching it means one is unsatisfied with his/her/their sex life! (Spoiler: it’s a no.) Veering away from their usual wholesome relationship content, celebrity lovebirds Kryz Uy and Slater Young went off the beaten path to talk about the implications of finding out that your partner is into watching NSFW content in their Skypodcast episode.

It all started when they were *consulted* by a letter sender who discovered that her boyfriend is into watching porn. Diving into their own experience, Slater then asked Kryz on how she would react if she caught him doing a similar thing. To which, the influencer replied, “I think honestly it’s fine. I think I’d be in denial that I am the only person or body that you’ll ever see.”

Yup, you heard it right—Kryz believes it’s totes ~*normal*~ to watch porn, even for her husband! She clears that the only bad part about it is if it will cause issues in their bedroom dynamics. She told Slater, “But if it’s like a habit or if it’s like intervening with our intimacy in the bedroom, then I think that would be weird.”

Admittedly, Kryz doesn’t watch porn. Still, she has zero judgment for women who do! “That’s completely normal. Iba-iba talaga tayo. I think the key to a successful life is just to accept that everybody’s different. And everybody has different likes and dislikes.

She confesses to tuning in to Ava Diaz and Isabelle Daza’s sex podcast Sexytime. “I even listen to the Sexytime podcast where a lot of women watch porn and a lot of people have sexual fantasies, and you know, even do swinging and all of the other different things that I would never get into because that’s just not my personality. And I don't think there’s anything wrong with them or me. Kanya-kanya lang talaga.”

Both Slater and Kryz admit that they’re not really comfortable discussing sex, but think it’s important to normalize conversations about it. Slater said, “This whole porn thing, it gets blown out of context because it's not normalized in the society. But I think in a lot of cultures, it’s very very normal.

“A lot of Filipinos even in a public space, alam natin na mas open sila sexually; they just prefer not to talk about it because it’s not widely accepted. I think what sila Ava and Belle are doing, it’s good because it normalizes certain things. But sa amin, it’s not that we're trying to be a lil’ bit more wholesome; it’s just us. When we’re with friends, we don't talk about these things.”