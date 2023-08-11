Maja Salvador Shared That Rambo Nuñez Quit Partying To Help Her Stop *Overthinking*

As an overthinker myself, I know how it feels to want to take out my brain to stop the unwanted thoughts and feelings that tend to pop up in a relationship. Thoughts like, What if it doesn’t work out? What if he cheats on me? What if he fucks up my trust the same way my ex did?

As it turns out, even celebrities with the epitome of picture-perfect romances struggle with these challenges, too. For instance, newlyweds Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez admitted that they also went through a rough patch when they were starting out.

In a now-viral TikTok video sharing a snippet of the couple’s interview with Mega Magazine, Maja detailed one instance where she went into an anxious spiral as an *overthinker* and Rambo managed to calm her thoughts.

ICYDK, Rambo is a businessman and owner of some bars in Poblacion, Makati, so naturally, he was a party-goer and had quite a nightlife. This didn’t sit well with Maja, who struggled with relationship insecurities. One time, while her then-boyfriend Rambo was out, she spiralled down.

Maja narrated, “So 3 a.m, nagising ako, tapos walang message from him. Nag-palpitate ako, eh. Kasi kaka-jowa reveal lang namin sa Instagram. I told him. Ang ginawa niya, pinuntahan niya ko. Ang sabi ko, 'Nasan ka? Kasi kinakabahan ako.’ I mean, I trust him, but ang temptation, dyan bigla sayo. Wala ka magagawa din, eh. OA ako mag-isip. Ine-end ko na relationship namin. Sabi ko, ‘Parang di ko kaya na parati kang andyan sa bar mo, mamamatay ako kakaisip.’”

Instead of taking offense, Rambo adjusted his lifestyle, giving Maja the *reassurance* that she needed. “After noon, nag-adjust siya. Hindi na siya nagpupunta ng bars unless kasama ako. Sabi niya, ‘hindi na yon ulit mangyayari na ma-feel mo ulit yun.’”

Aww! To have a love like yours, Maja and Rambo. Stay strong!