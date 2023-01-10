Aww, Marian Rivera Just Shared How She And Dingdong Dantes Keep The *Spark* Alive In Their Marriage

It may have been more than eight years since reel-to-real-life power couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes tied the knot, but the two have undeniably managed to keep the *spark* alive in their relationship. If you’re curious about how they stay as #RelationshipGoals after all these years, the actress let us in on a little secret: It’s important to have constant ~*heart-to-heart*~ talks, she said.

In her recent interview, the Kapuso Primetime Queen reveals that, to have a long-lasting relationship, it’s crucial for a couple to consistently make time for each other.

“Palagi kasi kaming may heart-to-heart talk ni Dong eh. Palagi kaming may update kung ano ang nangyayari sa aming dalawa,” she shares. “Pinag-usapan namin ni Dong [na] no matter what [happens], gaano man kami ka-busy, dapat lagi kaming may time [para sa] isa't isa.”

She also shares that they resolve their problems by learning how to compromise and communicate with each other. “Wala 'yong lalaki siya, babae ako. Sa relationship dapat walang ganun, dapat pantay,” she adds. “Ang maganda niyan ay nagkakasundo kaming dalawa sa mga bagay bagay na gusto naming iprayoridad.”

Aww! We hope you'll have many more years together, Marian and Dingdong!

DongYan first worked together in the Philippine adaptation of the hit teleserye Marimar. They tied the knot in December 2014 and share two children, Zia and Sixto.

