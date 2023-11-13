Melai Cantiveros Bares Why Jason Francisco Will *Never* Cheat On Her

Melai Cantiveros got candid about her relationship with her husband Jason Francisco, whom she described as someone afraid of committing infidelity.

It wasn't a perfect marriage, Melai says. There would always be arguments that sometimes would lead to Jason leaving their house, but they would eventually resolve it together.

"Normal lang sa mag-asawa ang mag-away. [...] Ako lagi akong nagpapalayas, pero sa bibig ko lang 'yun, siya naman tinototoo," she told Ogie Diaz in a vlog.

Melai and Jason have been married for ten years already and are both happy parents to two beautiful daughters, Mela and Stela. Throughout their marriage, there wasn't a single moment that Jason showed signs of cheating. She then described Jason as someone afraid of committing adultery.

"'Yung mga selos selos, mga prank pwede pa 'yun. Pero kung babae, wala din...Tsaka babae mga anak niya, takot na takot kaya 'yan. Si Jason talaga wala talaga akong na-experience diyan na 'yung talagang sobra siyang kuan sa babae, wala," Melai declared.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Melai feels extra grateful for how supportive Jason is when it comes to her career, and how hands on he is as a dad. She opened up on how Jason is giving her the time to shine and to do many projects. During the filming of her film, Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul, Melai said that Jason took care of the kids while she was busy working in Seoul.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

The actress-comedienne also revealed that Jason never asked for details about her talent fee and just continues to do his own thing to earn money for their family. "Hanggang ngayon hindi niya alam ang mga TF ko. [...] Sabi niya, "ang pera mo ay sa'yo, ang pera ko ay sa atin." Na-amaze talaga ako kasi bigay talaga siya nang bigay ng pera," Melai shared.

When asked if Jason is already quitting showbiz, Melai admitted that Jason has been experiencing anxiety when it comes to working again in the entertainment industry and she respects it. More than that, she respects Jason's decision to lie low and enjoy a more quiet life away from the cameras.

Despite this, Melai never thought of Jason to be lacking as a father to their daughters. "Medyo humihinga lang din siya pero dumating na siya sa point ng buhay niya na magfo-focus siya sa mga bata and sa mga side trip niya na mga negosyo," the actress-commedienne said.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Melai and Jason met in 2009 as housemates in the hit reality show Pinoy Big Brother. It was this year when their family gained so much love and support from netizens after their daughters' viral video about chicken nuggets. This year, Melai also top-billed PULP Studios' first-ever movie, Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul which will be available in cinemas on November 15, 2023.

READ: Here's Everything You Need To Know About 'Ma'am Chief: Shakedown In Seoul'