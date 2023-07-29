Mikael Daez Admits He Once Felt *Intimidated* By Megan Young's Success

Finding a happy ending can be challenging, even if you're a celebrity who seems to have it all. That's probably why many people look up to the relationship of Megan Young and Mikael Daez, who have managed to stay strong throughout the years.

Contrary to what most people would think though, they haven't always had it easy. In a podcast recorded three years ago (which the couple reposted recently), Mikael got vulnerable about their journey, revealing that he once got *insecure* about Megan's success. It was when the actress won the title of Miss World a decade ago. He shared, "Remember 2013 when Boneezy won Miss World? I am ultra-competitive. I like being good at the things that I do. I like being successful in the things that I do. It's a nice feeling for me; it's very fulfilling. And then my partner wins Miss World, and you think, 'Is there anything I can do that will ever amount to that?'"

He continued, sharing more about his thought process during what could've been considered Megan's *breakout moment.* "That crossed my mind, among so many things. Of course, you think about, 'Okay, is she going to find someone else during her reign? How is she going to see me? What if her head grows so big that she looks at me and says, 'Ah, this guy is nothing.' Diba, you know you have to acknowledge these things. These are realities. It's okay to acknowledge these thoughts exist because you're a normal-thinking person. If for you to say ah without acknowledging it, baka maging deep-seated problem pa yan sa inyo."

Ultimately, what helped Mikael deal with his emotions was taking time to ~feel them~, which resulted in him getting his head straight eventually. "I really took my time alone, and it was a mix of anger, jealousy, happiness, gratitude kasi these are wide-ranging ideas and thoughts that go into your head, and they really give you all sorts of different emotions.

"I decided that before I even see you, I have to deal with all of that. And wanted to deal with it. I'm one week in, and I told myself I will try and unpack everything from all the good and being thankful to all the jealousy and all the intimidation that came with it. I was in my room, and I was like, 'How much money is she gonna earn from this, and what is that to me?' 'Cause at that point, I thought, 'Okay yeah, I could provide for her, but all of a sudden, nothing I earn will matter. ' At least that's what I was thinking."

All the pondering made the actor realize what truly matters. "I thought that one, let this motivate me to do my best. At the same time, know that me as a person, you as a person, and our relationship is not based on who's winning; it's not based on who's better. It's based on us eventually being happy."

Aww. Relationship goals indeed, you two!