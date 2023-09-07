Anne Curtis Sets The Internet On Fire With Her ~*Super Sexy*~ Photoshoot

Under the helm of creative director Sabato De Sarno, Gucci is making a major comeback. Fusing elements from its past eras under Tom Ford and Alessandro Michele, its F/W 2023 presentation was a proper reintroduction to the fashion luxury house.

On our shores, the brand is set to open it's newest boutique at Greenbelt 4 in Makati. A Gucci gal we can count on making an appearance at the affair is Anne Curtis. A day prior to the big event, the it girl had the internet in a frenzy when she modeled one of the most viral looks from the label's latest collection.

LOOK: Anne Curtis Wears a Gucci Micro Bra from F/W 2023

In anticipation for the opening of Gucci's newest spot in Manila, Anne wore an silver chain micro bra from F/W 2023. Two triangles formed the main cups, with interlocking G emblems present on each side. Teamed with the risque piece was a black maxi skirt and satin opera gloves.

To complement the look's laidback vibes, Robbie Pinera brushed on muted makeup and Raymond Santiago artfully tossed around her wavy tresses.

In case you didn't know, the itty-bitty bra was the opener of Sabato's debut collection with Gucci, and has since gone viral for its precarious design. We'd say Anne definitely pulled it off!

LOOK: Celebrities React to Anne Curtis' Gucci Micro Bra

And we're not the only ones who think so! Stars such as Pia Wurtzbach and Iza Calzado were immediate fans of the daring OOTD.

Anne's fellow it-girls-turned-it-moms Liz Uy and Bea Dee poured down fire emojis in her comments section, too. "Ok mamacita!" added international style influencer Aimee Song.

Though, perhaps the most hilarious reaction goes to Angelica Panganiban, who told the actress, "Tigil mo na 'to kambal. Ayoko na mainggit." Anne replied, saying that Angelica could definitely replicate the look when her own daughter, Amila Sabine, turns the same age as Dahlia.

We're definitely not surprised at this fashionable moment from you, Anne!

Make sure to see more of Gucci's iconic pieces at their newest boutique in Greenbelt 4 in Makati City.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.