We Found ~*Affordable*~ Versions Of Bea Alonzo's Prada Denim Jacket

Upgrade your denim jacket outfit.
by Ira Nopuente | 4 hours ago
Bea Alonzo's Prada denim jacket dupes
PHOTO: Instagram/beaalonzo
The weather is getting colder so we're on the lookout for cold-weather outfits. Bea Alonzo graciously gave us a peg which is super easy to copy. Her recent outfit featured a crop denim jacket, black bodysuit, and black pleated skirt.

Her Prada denim jacket caught our eye because of its simple design yet it also acted as a statement piece. Its boxy shape makes it a perfect layering item, and the distinct Prada embellished logo is a luxe touch.

Bea Alonzo wearing Prada denim jacket
Instagram/beaalonzo
Its hefty price tag, P84k, is obviously a no-go for our pockets. We just had to find a more affordable version of this piece. Thanks to our online shopping addiction (LOL), we discovered cute dupes! Scroll down to see our recommendations.

Bea Alonzo wearing Prada denim jacket
Instagram/beaalonzo

Ahead, the chic, more affordable versions of Bea's Prada crop denim jacket:

Trendylol Embellish Crop Denim Jacket
Zalora
The cropped silhouette and embellishments make this otherwise casual piece party-ready.

Trendylol Embellish Crop Denim Jacket, P3,139

ZALORA

Only Puffed Sleeves Denim Jacket
Zalora

The puff sleeves make this denim jacket a non-boring basic.

Only Puffed Sleeves Denim Jacket, P2,479

ZALORA

Pink Elegance Korean Denim Jacket
Shopee
Pink Elegance Korean Denim Jacket, P399

This jacket's size range is wide—from Small to 3XL.

SHOPEE

In case you want Bea's black bodysuit, here's a version that costs less than P200.

Bea Alonzo wearing Prada denim jacket
Instagram/beaalonzo
black bodysuit
Shopee
Black Bodysuit, P179

SHOPEE

