All The ~*Stylish*~ Celebs We Spotted At The Gentle Monster Manila Launch

Disruptive Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster is finally in Manila! On October 16, 2023, the store had a ~*special*~ preview for celebs and select press. We were lucky to have a sneak peek of their store, and we also spotted several stylish celebs at the event. Check out the most fashionable looks from last night below:
Stylish Celebs We Spotted At The Gentle Monster Manila Launch
Chie Filomeno
Rei Germar
Yassi Pressman
Mond Gutierrez, Liz Uy, Sarah Lahbati, Anne Curtis, and Solenn Heussaff
Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff
Liza Soberano
Sofia Andres
Kylie Verzosa
Photographer MEETKESO, James Reid, and Issa Pressman
We hate when you get FOMO, so here's our highlight reel from the Gentle Monster Manila store launch!
Gentle Monster is located at 5th Ave., Shangri-La Fort, Bonifacio High Street, Taguig. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
