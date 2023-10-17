Sorry, no results were found for
Style

All The ~*Stylish*~ Celebs We Spotted At The Gentle Monster Manila Launch

They all look stunning!
by Ira Nopuente | Just now
Celebs at Gentle Monster Manila Launch
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Magic Liwanag, Cosmopolitan Philippines
Featured

Disruptive Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster is finally in Manila! On October 16, 2023, the store had a ~*special*~ preview for celebs and select press. We were lucky to have a sneak peek of their store, and we also spotted several stylish celebs at the event. Check out the most fashionable looks from last night below:

Stylish Celebs We Spotted At The Gentle Monster Manila Launch

Chie Filomeno

Chie Filomeno at Gentle Monster
Cosmopolitan Philippines

Rei Germar

Rei Germar at Gentle Monster Manila
Cosmopolitan Philippines

Yassi Pressman

Yassi Pressman at Gentle Monster Manila
Cosmopolitan Philippines
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



Mond Gutierrez, Liz Uy, Sarah Lahbati, Anne Curtis, and Solenn Heussaff

Mond Gutierrez, Liz Uy, Sarah Lahbati, Anne Curtis, and Solenn Heussaff at Gentle Monster Manila
Magic Liwanag


Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff

Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff at Gentle Monster Manila
Magic Liwanag
CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
watch now

Liza Soberano

Liza Soberano at Gentle Monster Manila
Cosmopolitan Philippines



Sofia Andres

Sofia Andres at Gentle Monster Manila
Instagram/iamsofiaandres
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



Kylie Verzosa

Kylie Verzosa at Gentle Monster Manila
Cosmopolitan Philippines



Photographer MEETKESO, James Reid, and Issa Pressman

Photographer MEETKESO, James Reid, and Issa Pressman at Gentle Monster Manila
Instagram/meetkeso
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We hate when you get FOMO, so here's our highlight reel from the Gentle Monster Manila store launch!

Gentle Monster is located at 5th Ave., Shangri-La Fort, Bonifacio High Street, Taguig. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Follow Ira on Instagram.

Read more stories about
watch now