All The ~*Stylish*~ Celebs We Spotted At The Gentle Monster Manila Launch

Disruptive Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster is finally in Manila! On October 16, 2023, the store had a ~*special*~ preview for celebs and select press. We were lucky to have a sneak peek of their store, and we also spotted several stylish celebs at the event. Check out the most fashionable looks from last night below:

Stylish Celebs We Spotted At The Gentle Monster Manila Launch

Chie Filomeno

Rei Germar

Yassi Pressman

Mond Gutierrez, Liz Uy, Sarah Lahbati, Anne Curtis, and Solenn Heussaff



Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff

Liza Soberano







Sofia Andres

Kylie Verzosa







Photographer MEETKESO, James Reid, and Issa Pressman

We hate when you get FOMO, so here's our highlight reel from the Gentle Monster Manila store launch!

Gentle Monster is located at 5th Ave., Shangri-La Fort, Bonifacio High Street, Taguig. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

