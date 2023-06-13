Coleen Garcia’s 70-Year-Old Grandmother Syra Is A *Total Stunner* In Her Sexy Boudoir Shoot

Where do you get beauty inspiration from? While a lot of women look up to Coleen Garcia for her unwavering discipline to maintain a healthy body despite being busy with motherhood and business, she gets personal lessons from none other than her 70-year-old grandmother—who seems to have embodied what it’s like to age gracefully.

Syra Garcia, popularly known as the “fitness grandma”, stunned the internet with a sexy boudoir shoot to celebrate her seven decades of trips around the sun, and she looked absolutely breathtaking!

On Instagram, Coleen ~*flexed*~ her lola’s birthday photos, honoring her with a sweet caption. “Happy 70th birthday to this badass woman! Thank you for teaching me—for continuing to teach me—what it is to be strong, confident, and empowered. I love you, and I will forever be grateful for everything! @syragarcia8,” she wrote.

Lensed by the Metrophoto team, the portraits showcased Syra’s unapologetically toned and tatted body, dressed in a collection of lingerie styled by Adrianne Concepcion. Her white tresses were also styled in their natural glory by Renz Pangilinan, while makeup guru Pong Niu gave her a beauty look that’s a mix of classy and badass, totally suiting her empowering personality!

In the comments section of Coleen’s post, her celebrity friends, including Iya Villania and Alodia Gosengfiao, couldn’t help but gush over her grandmother’s shoot.

Happy birthday, Syra! We want to look like you when we’re 70—right NOW.