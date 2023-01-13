Oh No! A Filipina Gets *Mocked* By Netizens After Calling Charles & Keith A 'Luxury' Brand

One person’s run-of-the-mill is another person’s opulence. TikTok users who bumped into a viral unboxing video got this nugget of wisdom, after a Filipina became the subject of backlash for calling the fashion brand Charles & Keith “luxury.”

On Sunday, Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel uploaded a video of her on the social media app, where she unwrapped a present from her dad: a black Double Handle Tote Bag, which is priced at P3,299 in the Philippines.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

In the 30-second video, the 17-year-old was all smiles as she documented her purchase and sleek new tote, thanking her father in the caption. Initial comments, however, weren’t too kind, with users quick to correct her that Charles & Keith isn’t considered a “luxury” brand.

“Who’s gonna tell her? [laughing emoji]” one comment read.

In response, Zoe posted another video. “My family didn’t have a lot. We couldn’t buy new things as simple as bread… That kind of thing was such a luxury to us when we first moved to Singapore.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Teary-eyed, she continued: “Your comment spoke volumes on how ignorant you seem because of your wealth. To you, $80 may not be a luxury. For me and my family, it is a lot.”

The response video's comment section was flooded with support, with Charles & Keith being part of those moved. In an email to The Straits Times, the Singapore brand revealed that its founders Charles and Keith Wong invited Zoe and her father for lunch, alongside an exclusive tour of their headquarters.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Our heart really went out to Zoe, but we were so impressed with (how gracefully) she handled the situation, displaying wisdom far beyond her years and values that resonated with us greatly,” they wrote.

“Our founders believe that our products should spark joy, empower fashion lovers and give them confidence, something we believe she presented so eloquently in her video and for which we are so grateful.”

We’re happy for you, Zoe! Check out the exact bag she got below:

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Double Handle Tote Bag, P3299, CHARLES & KEITH, charleskeith.com

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

READ MORE

‘Expensive Brunette’ Is The Latest Hair Color Trend Celebs Are Obsessed With

Nadine Lustre Just Launched An Online Shop Where You Can Buy Her Pre-Loved Items

We Want Neutral Swimsuits Now, Thanks To Kylie Verzosa