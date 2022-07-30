Fun Fact: Gabbi Garcia’s Dress At The GMA Gala Night Has ~*Pockets*~

Dressing up for formal events sometimes call for sacrificing comfort over style. For example, stiletto heels are a must, and heavy beaded gowns are heavy to walk in.But Gabbi Garcia's outfit for the GMA Thanksgiving Gala Night totally aced practicality and elegance. Her dress has pockets!

Gabbi shared with Cosmo that she wanted a chill yet elegant look for the evening. She wore a black and white Vania Romoff gown that features a big bow at the back. Gabbi brought a small beaded clutch for her essentials so the pockets in her dress are super useful: She can probably put her phone in the pocket and use both for posing for pics. (TL;DR: Dresses with pockets make life super easy for girls!)

Another cool choice of Gabbi: She picked platform Mary Jane shoes as her footwear. ICYDK, chunky platform heels give height without sacrificing comfort.

We stan a stylish and chill queen. You look great, Gabbi! Your outfit tonight is truly unforgettable.

