Another day, another *iconic* moment from Heart Evangelista. Just days after she wowed the internet with her flawless ID photo, the actress decided to get a haircut and trade her wavy locks for a shoulder-length bob with curtain bangs. Even better, netizens think she looks a lot like Song Hye Kyo in The Glory!

“Is it me or she looks like Song Hye Kyo?” one user quips.