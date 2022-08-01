Whoa, Jane De Leon And Joshua Garcia Look ~Stunning~ As Judges Of Binibining Pilipinas 2022

It goes without saying that Binibining Pilipinas is a place for bold, one-of-a-kind fashion, given the presence of the country’s most gorgeous ladies vying for the pageant’s prestigious crowns. So it’s only natural that the jury is no exception to the avant-garde culture, and Darna’s leading stars, Joshua Garcia and Jane De Leon, who are invited as judges of the night, are certainly a testament to this!

On Instagram, the on-screen couple set the internet ablaze when they showed up in ~*perfectly-coordinated*~ ‘fits, as seen on the BBP page.

Demonstrating that the appeal of a sharply-dressed bachelor is timeless, Joshua is a fan favorite in a dapper suit, perfectly complementing his leading lady, who was a vision on her own, clad in a gorgeous body-skimming frock that *flaunt* her sensational figure. What a stunning pair!

Joshua and Jane’s BBP appearance is just one of the several moments where they demonstrated their undeniable chemistry, enough to excite fans for their upcoming team-up. Just recently, one TikTok video of them went viral, with fans even pointing out that they’ll be perfect actors to play the Pinoy version of the hit Korean series Start-Up.

While it’s obvious that Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards already scored the roles, there’s no need for fans to fret, as the two’s much-awaited superhero series Darna is already set to premiere on August 15.

We’re rooting for you, Joshua and Jane!

