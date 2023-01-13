We Can’t Stop Double-Tapping On Kim Chiu’s Winter OOTDs In Switzerland

What a great start of the year for Kim Chiu, who jet-setted to Europe for a romantic vacation with her beau Xian Lim. After touring picturesque spots in Paris, the lovebirds went on and embraced the après-ski lifestyle in Switzerland! Given that the country is a bonafide fashion destination, the actress made sure to don eye-catching yet cozy looks, sharing another round of stylish snaps that her followers deemed as nothing but double-tap-worthy. Below, see how she nailed the art of winter ski style.
Kim Chiu’s Winter Outfits in Switzerland
1. Kim has a top-notch street style game no matter the weather, so let this look serve as a reminder to get yourself a fabulous faux-fur coat. Take style cues from this chic fashionista and wear yours atop a vibrant plaid jacket and neutral pants. We adore her accessory du jour too, which is a sleek leather bag from her very own label House of LittleBunny!
2. Spicing up her cold-weather wardrobe, the actress opted for some color with a printed turtleneck sweater, which she accessorized with a cute beanie, black Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, and It-girl favorite Moon Boots! Once she hit the slopes, she stayed warm with a puffer jacket—because why be bothered with frigid winds when you can stay cozy and stylish?
3. Heading into the mountains with her fashion-forward OOTD, Kim sported another faux-fur coat in a funky print, completing her snow-ready look with chic gladiator sunglasses. Effortlessly cool!
This story originally appeared on Preview,ph.
