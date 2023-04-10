Kira Balinger Is Our Style Peg For *Ultra-Chic* Bikini OOTDs

Going to the beach is a fun and exciting experience, but it can also be overwhelming when it comes to choosing what to wear. The key to a *perfect* vacation look is finding an outfit that’s comfortable, practical, and stylish. If you’re wondering what to pack for your upcoming beach trip, don’t fret, we’ve got inspiration from the beach babe herself, Kira Balinger!

The 22-year-old actress has been blessing our Instagram feeds with the chicest swimwear OOTDs that we’re sure you’ll love. Check them out!

Kira Balinger’s Best Swimsuit OOTDs on Instagram

1. Nude-colored bikinis are a great choice for women of all skin tones and personal styles. As seen on Kira, they offer a flattering appearance, a timeless aesthetic, and incredible versatility—making them a great investment piece for any beach lover! Whether you're planning a tropical getaway or just looking for a new swimsuit to wear at your local pool, consider adding a nude-colored bikini to your collection.

2. Printed 'kinis can be quite intimidating if you're a fan of neutrals, but they're a great way to amp up your style this summer. They're vibrant and playful, often featuring colorful prints of the tropics. It's a cute new aesthetic that's totally perfect for the beach!

3. In addition to their unique look, crochet bikinis are also incredibly versatile. They can be worn for a swim at the beach, the pool, or just lounging by the water. They go well with a range of accessories, too—from statement jewelry to oversized hats and trendy cover-ups!

4. The vertical stripes of a striped bikini can help elongate the body and can give you a longer and leaner silhouette. This makes them a great choice for women who are looking to enhance their natural curves for an even more flattering lewk!

5. Red is a bold and attention-grabbing color that can help you stand out from the crowd. If you want to feel confident and empowered at the beach, stock up on red bikinis and you're good to go!

6. For women who want a natural and understated look, earth-toned bikinis are best for that "timeless" effect. While these swimsuits can be simple, it's still important to prioritize comfort and practicality when choosing a swimsuit. Take notes from Kira herself!

7. A triangle bikini top can enhance our bust area, while the string ties at the hips can create the illusion of longer legs and a more balanced silhouette. Even better, the simple design of the triangle bikini is also perfect for all shapes and sizes!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.