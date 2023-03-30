All The Low-Key Sultry Dresses That Stole The Show At Star Magical Prom 2023

ABS-CBN’s brightest and biggest young stars gather tonight for a glittering and glamorous celebration of Star Magic’s first-ever prom. This year’s theme is Bridgerton–which means there are a lot of couture gowns, opulent manicures, and dazzling beauty looks—ensuring fans are in for an absolute visual treat!

The ivory carpet was packed with stunning looks at its best—including female stars who donned low-key sexy looks that flaunted a li'l bit of skin while still staying true to the assignment. Ahead, our favorite scene-stealing looks:

Low-Key Sultry Dresses At Star Magical Prom 2023:

Xyriel Manabat

The Dirty Linen star is a total stunner in a body-hugging peach-colored frock with a gorgeous sweetheart neckline.

Criza Taa

Criza looks like a modern-day goddess in a lavender cut-out gown accessorized with the prettiest flower crown.

AC Bonifacio

Bridgerton, but make it Filipino! The stylish dancer turned heads in a beige-colored two-piece ensemble that flaunted a bit of her abs.

Angelica Lao

Angelica makes a case for a high-slit frock, donning a royal blue gown fit for only a princess.

Anji Salvacion

PBB big winner Anji was a certified ivory carpet standout in a sultry all-gold number.

Shanaia Gomez

Shanaia is a total Belle of the Ball in a gown made up of all our fairytale fantasies.

Gillian Vicencio and Karina Bautista

Trust the fashionable duo to make a statement side by side, wearing an all-black ensemble and sheer dress that fit so well together.