Pia Wurtzbach Welcomes Hot Girl Summer With A ~*Bootylicious*~ Bikini Pic

Summer is just around the corner, and what’s a better place to get bikini inspo than our favorite celebs’ top-tier Instagram feeds? Case in point: Pia Wurtzbach has been feeling herself lately, welcoming Hot Girl Summer with a super sexy bootylicious snap!

On her IG feed, the former Miss Universe titleholder gave her followers a glimpse of her tropical getaway with her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey, coupling her carousel of fiery snaps with a short and sweet caption: “See you soon where the sun meets the sea, my love.” What a hot couple!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



In the comments section, her fellow celebs and fans couldn’t resist commenting and hyping the beauty queen! “Napaka-booty niyo pong tao,” a netizen wrote. Even Lovi Poe joined the mix of ~*pun*~ fun! "Grabe Poe," she reacted. LOL!

What more can we say? You look stunning as ever, Queen P!