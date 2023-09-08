Sorry, no results were found for
All The ~*Stylish*~ Gentlemen We Spotted At The Preview Ball 2023

They nailed black carpet style!
by Cass Lazaro | 4 hours ago
dapper gentlemen in preview ball
PHOTO: Nice Print Photo
Another year, another mega-successful event from our sister site Preview.ph, who gathered Manila's most stylish for this year's Preview Ball. Tonight's event, which was held at Manila Marriott Hotel, has plenty of highlights—including the unveiling of the September cover featuring Julia Barretto and the awarding of their annual best-dressed list.

But ahead of the celebration inside the grand ballroom, we at Cosmo were ~*enthralled*~ by the happenings on the black carpet, making sure to keep our eye on the celebs and influencers who stole the show in their dapper white outfits.

 Below, our picks for the best-dressed men of this year's Preview Ball.

James Reid

James Reid
Nice Print Photo
Xian Lim

xian lim
Nice Print Photo

Marco Gallo

Marco Gallo
Nice Print Photo
Chris Nick

chris nick
Nice Print Photo

Gabbie Mariano

gabbie mariano
Nice Print Photo
Mark Anthony Rosales

mark anthony rosales
Nice Print Photo


