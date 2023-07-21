Wow! Sue Ramirez Celebrated Her 27th Birthday With A Jaw-Dropping *Topless* Photoshoot

ICYMI: Sue Ramirez recently rang in her 27th birthday in the most sensational way possible! Breaking all norms, she decided to celebrate her special day with a jaw-dropping topless photoshoot that set Instagram ablaze.

Instagram/sueannadoodles

The actress posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but a necklace, and of course, Sue’s celebrity friends couldn’t help but rave about the her *stunning* visuals.

“SUE!!!!!!!!” says Cosmopolitan Philippines’ cover girl Chie Filomeno. LOL!

That’s not all, though! For another layout, the 27-year-old donned a show-stopping gold bodycon dress that hugged her curves in all the right places and accentuated her figure to perfection.

Julius Villanueva styled her hair in a neat updo, while celebrity makeup artist Julius Cabanisas kept her looking fresh with a glossy lip. Love!

We hope you enjoyed your special day, Sue! Happy birthday!