Vanessa Hudgens Is Livin' ~*Hot Girl Summer*~ In Palawan In A Super Sexy Bikini

Vanessa Hudgens has been feeling herself recently. Today, the actress posted a series of snaps from her getaway at a gorgeous island in Palawan, and she looks so stunning!

The Hollywood star lit Instagram on fire dressed in a jungle-printed swimsuit, accessorized with black shades and gold accessories. She was also accompanied by her Filipina mom Gina Guangco and sister Stella during her vacay.

“Paradise #foreverphilippines,” she captioned her carousel of wanderlust-inducing pics, double-tapped by over 1.3 million followers as of writing.

ICYDK, the High School Musical star is in the country to film a documentary set in Palawan and Manila, aiming to showcase her close relationship with her family and explore her Filipino roots.

It seems like a fulfillment of a dream which she first discussed in an interview last 2021, where she talked about her goal to one day star in a tribute film for her mother. “As an immigrant, coming into the States and not knowing anyone, I can’t even imagine how difficult and challenging that is and what challenges she faced as a woman,” she shared.

She witnessed the hardships that she faced and thinks it’s a story that many women can resonate with. “I feel like that’s such a relatable story to so many women all over the world. The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up.”

Aww. Welcome to the Philippines, Vanessa!