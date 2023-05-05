Sorry, no results were found for
All The ~*Sexy*~ Outfits Celebs Wore To The Star Magic Summer Party 2023

by Yssa Cardona | 10 hours ago
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/juliscmua, paulxsese
Summer is *not* over! On May 4, our favorite Kapamilya stars strutted the catwalk at The Island in Bonifacio Global City wearing their sexiest ~resort-ready~ ‘fits for the Star Magic Hot Summer Party 2023!

Aside from showcasing the celebs’ stunning looks, the event’s main goal is to advocate for body positivity—setting the spotlight on how important it is to love our bodies no matter their size or shape. After all, every body is *indeed* a bikini body.

Curious to see their looks? Here's what the celebs wore on the runway:

What The Celebs Wore To The Star Magic Hot Summer Party 2023

Jane Oineza

undefinedInstagram/paulxsese

Ria Atayde

undefinedInstagram/danaevernisse
Sue Ramirez

undefinedInstagram/juliuscmua

Chie Filomeno

undefinedTwitter/ABSCBNNews

Elisse Joson

undefinedTwitter/ABSCBNNews
RK Bagatsing

undefinedInstagram/kowalerts

Jake Cuenca

undefinedTwitter/ABSCBNNews

Anji Salvacion

undefinedInstagram/kowalerts
Shanaia Gomez

undefinedInstagram/abscbn

Enchong Dee

undefinedInstagram/kowalerts

Xyriel Manabat

undefinedInstagram/kowalerts

AC Bonifacio

undefinedTwitter/ABSCBNNews

Lou Yanong

undefinedTwitter/ABSCBNNews
Maymay Entrata

undefinedTwitter/ABSCBNNews

Kaori Oinuma

undefinedTwitter/ABSCBNNews

Barbie Imperial

undefinedTwitter/ABSCBNNews

Joseph Marco

undefinedTwitter/ABSCBNNews

Samantha Bernardo
undefinedTwitter/ABSCBNNews

