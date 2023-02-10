Andi Eigenmann Wows Fans With Her Toned Body As Result Of 2-Year Postpartum Fitness Routine

A body-positive celebration! Andi Eigenmann just revealed the results of her two-year fitness routine on Instagram, and she looks nothing short of amazing. The 32-year-old mom-of-three shared snaps of herself from her home base in Siargao, sporting a navy blue bikini top and workout shorts that flaunted her toned body in its unfiltered, non-airbrushed state.

“Enjoying the journey towards wellness, keeping in mind that a healthy self is all about balance,” she captioned her Instagram post. “I'm happy to make it a duty to care for my body because as I grow older, I've found that when I take good care of my physical health (inside and out), it spills over into other aspects of my being that are, in hindsight, more of a priority to me.”



The actress continued, sharing advice for women wanting to jumpstart their wellness routines: “Keep a good mindset and lay out your priorities to allow yourself to stay in the long run. Jumping into things can often lead to exhaustion early on. Hope you will be inspired to join me in this too!”

Naturally, Andi's celebrity friends—including fellow moms Anne Curtis and Jessy Mendiola—couldn’t resist sending love her way. “Grabe Andi!” Luis Manzano’s wife, who recently gave birth to their first child, wrote, among several heart-eyed and fire emojis in the comments section.

It was March 2021 when Andi started her postpartum fitness routine, two months after giving birth to her third child. She opts for sweat-breaking activities that she find "sustainable" and "fun," including yoga, boxing, and HIIT workouts.

In an interview with Preview last year, she opened up about regaining her confidence and strength postpartum. "I love the way I felt about myself when I was at my fittest. More than anything, my personal fitness goals are about regaining that holistically happy and healthy feeling," she said, adding that it's all about "proper mindset" and "if you are doing it for the right reasons, you'll get there."

Way to go, Andi!

