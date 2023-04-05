Wow, Dimples Romana Posted No-Makeup Selfies And She Looked *Super Stunning*

Whether they simply want to go au naturel or want to empower others with their makeup-free skin, we love it whenever a celebrity goes fearless with their selfies! Case in point: Dimples Romana, who had the most empowering post on Instagram recently.

ICYMI, the mom-of-three and 38-year-old actress wowed netizens when she shared a no-filter and no-makeup carousel of selfies on Instagram. “For days when you want to keep it bare and simple. May your inner voice be always encouraging, honest, pure and kind to you,” she captioned. The snaps are from her ongoing trip to Peru, where she’s ecstatic to “create memories” with her son in the next few days.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Even when she’s on the other side of the world, it’s clear that her beauty radiates to her followers and friends—who quickly showered her with compliments. A fan even gushed and told her that she looked like a teenager, while celebrities such as Joj Agpangan adored her flawless skin.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

So stunning as always, Dimples. Enjoy your vacay!