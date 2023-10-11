This CGM-Approved Haircare Brand Is Now In The Philippines

Hey, curly-haired Pinays! You can rejoice because CGM-approved haircare brand, Cantu Beauty, will soon be available in the Philippines. You can now say goodbye to resellers and get their products for yourself from their official store.

Cantu Beauty is a haircare brand that is specifically designed for textured hair, including curly, coily, and wavy hair. Their products are enriched with natural ingredients, such as shea butter, coconut oil, and avocado oil—all CGM-approved ingredients.

They recently activated their PH Instagram account, and teased that they'll be arriving in the Philippines really soon! They also had an intimate launch where they invited girls from the Curly Girl community. Cosmopolitan was also lucky because we got to preview the products they would be bringing in.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

While their official store isn't open yet, you can check some of their products you shouldn't sleep on:

Best Cantu Beauty Products For Wavy, Curly, and Coily Hair

Cantu Shea Butter Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream

This lightweight and non-greasy cream moisturizes and defines the curls. It also acts as a leave-in conditioner that tames frizz and flyaways.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream

This leave-in conditioner is deeply moisturizing and nourishing. It helps strengthen the strands and makes detangling hair an easy job.

Cantu Shea Butter Coconut Curling Cream

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

When a product has shea butter and coconut oil, you know that it does a GREAT job in moisturizing the hair. This curling cream can help define curls and reduce frizz and flyaways.

Cantu Shea Butter Natural Hair Hydrating Cream Conditioner

If you've got dry and damaged hair, turn to this ultra-hydrating conditioner that is powered by shea butter. It also works as a detangling conditioner.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Cantu Shea Butter Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo is super gentle, making it safe for everyday use. It also helps to remove buildup from hair and scalp.

We will update this story as soon as we get the Cantu Beauty PH official store details!

Follow Ira on Instagram.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

READ MORE ABOUT CURLY HAIR

Meet The Women Behind The 'Curly Girls Philippines' Facebook Group

Your Guide To The Different Types Of Wavy And Curly Hair

I Tried The Curly Girl Method To Revive My Kulot Hair And Here's What Happened

Check Out This A-Z Guide To All The Curly Hair Care Terms You Need To Know