OMG, Celeste Cortesi Just Got Bangs And She Looks *Absolutely* Gorgeous

Fresh from the Miss Universe stage in New Orleans, Celeste Cortesi spent her first day back in Manila with a stunning new look. ICYMI, the beauty queen just debuted her new hairstyle and she looks *absolutely* gorgeous!

While the 25-year-old usually opts for long layers and fuss-free 'dos, it's not the first time she sported a fringe. In fact, she also had wispy bangs back in 2020 which perfectly complemented her naturally wavy locks.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In case you're finally ready to make that chop just like Celeste, choppy bangs are basically any textured fringe that’s ~intentionally~ made to look uneven, and it’s different from the usual haircuts you’ve seen everywhere on TikTok, such as the curtain bangs and straight bangs. A choppy fringe is usually angled and may seem a little daunting to pull off, but it's an effortless way to frame your face without committing to a totally new haircut!

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

What a great way to celebrate her beautiful Miss Universe journey. You look amazing, Celeste!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Glaiza De Castro Wore A *Low-Key* Sexy Bridal Dress To Her Beach Wedding In Zambales

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ivana Alawi Just Got A *Low-Key* Underboob Tattoo, And We're Here For It

Wow, Julia Montes Looks *Stunning* With Her New Blonde Hair