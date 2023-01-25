OMG, Celeste Cortesi Just Got Bangs And She Looks *Absolutely* Gorgeous

Fresh from the Miss Universe stage in New Orleans, Celeste Cortesi spent her first day back in Manila with a stunning new look. ICYMI, the beauty queen just debuted her new hairstyle and she looks *absolutely* gorgeous!
While the 25-year-old usually opts for long layers and fuss-free 'dos, it's not the first time she sported a fringe. In fact, she also had wispy bangs back in 2020 which perfectly complemented her naturally wavy locks.
In case you're finally ready to make that chop just like Celeste, choppy bangs are basically any textured fringe that’s ~intentionally~ made to look uneven, and it’s different from the usual haircuts you’ve seen everywhere on TikTok, such as the curtain bangs and straight bangs. A choppy fringe is usually angled and may seem a little daunting to pull off, but it's an effortless way to frame your face without committing to a totally new haircut!
What a great way to celebrate her beautiful Miss Universe journey. You look amazing, Celeste!
*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.
