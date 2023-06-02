'The Little Mermaid' Hairstylist Reveals Halle Bailey's Hair Cost A *Jaw-Dropping* Amount

While we can just about manage to create a mermaid wave (thank you, hair tools), if you've seen Disney's latest live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey's incredible Ariel hair transformation has put us all to shame. But, as it turns out, it wasn't cheap. In fact, it reportedly set Disney back a deposit for a house. Who knew being a mermaid could be this expensive? Not us.

While many of us were simply looking forward to Halle sporting some red hair, hairstylist Camille Friend recently revealed that the mermaid-worthy hair cost a jaw-dropping $150,000 (PHP 8,392,875) to create.

Friend recently told Variety: "I'm not guesstimating, but we probably spent at least $150,000 because we had to redo it and take it out." I'm guessing you don't feel so bad about your recent hair dressers bill now, right?

Halle's incredible locs for the film were reportedly 24 inches long — almost putting even Rapunzel to shame — so it's not a surprise the hair pros racked up an eye-watering bill.

Friend went on to say that "putting her in a wig was going to look crazy." Instead, the pro explained that they actually embraced Halle's natural hair texture: "If we take hair and wrap it around her locs, we don't have to cut them and we don't have to color them. We can change her color without changing her internal hair structure. Her structure and her hair are her." Smart, right?

While it's more than any of us would ever dream of spending on our hair (let alone one singular hair transformation), we can't deny Ariel (read: Halle) deserves the best of the best. She is a princess, after all.

BRB, we're running to the cinema to rewatch immediately.

This article originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com/uk. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.