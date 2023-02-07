Janella Salvador’s New *Ginger* Hair Color Is Perfect For Mestizas

Janella Salvador is starting a new chapter with a fresh new ‘do. As superhero series Darna wraps up, the actress—known for her role as serpent queen Valentina—is trading her ash blonde highlights for a chin-length bob in a ginger-orange hue, and she looks absolutely stunning!

As it turns out, being a redhead complements her mestiza skin—a refreshing makeover since the actress isn’t really known for sporting warm-toned shades in the past!

“Entering her ginger era or somethin,” she wrote on Instagram, crediting renowned hairstylist Jing Monis for transforming her crowning glory. She paired her copper waves with a peachy lip color and matching blush, wispy brows, and lush, dark lashes for that effortlessly pretty look. In the fashion department, she kept things simple with a cropped white tank top to make her new hair color stand out.

On Instagram, Janella’s celebrity friends couldn’t help but shower praises for the actress’ new look. “That’s mah girl,” her Darna co-star Jane De Leon wrote, among several supportive comments.

What a jaw-dropping transformation, Janella!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

