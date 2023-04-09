You Guys, Jericho Rosales Couldn’t Get Any *Cooler* With His Gothic Black Manicure

Proving he was once crowned Mr. Pogi for a good reason, Jericho Rosales continues to shatter gender norms—one trend-setting look at a time. At 43, the actor couldn’t get any cooler, from his stylish OOTDs to his seriously strong manicure game.

If you’ve been following him on Insta, you most likely spotted him wearing gothic black nails at some point, which he usually complements with his flair for edgy and grungy outfits.

He’s definitely not the first to do it—we see A-listers such as Harry Styles and A$AP Rocky donning perfectly painted digits all the time—but for the local landscape, celebrities of Echo’s stature making a case for men in manicures is a total breath of fresh air!

Ever-cool and unapologetic, Echo is no stranger to defying gender norms in fashion and beauty—he once made headlines when he wore a pleated skirt and posted it on IG! Given how amazing he looks in these traditionally gendered pieces, it’s only a matter of time before more stylish men catch up.