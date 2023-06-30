The Viral Black Honey Lipstick Is Now In A ~*Juicy*~ Lip Gloss Form

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

I'm thrilled to share that the '90s favorite, TikTok-famous Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick is now available in a lip gloss formula. You can finally get that juicy plum pout in one swipe. It's part of the limited edition Clinique x Kate Spade New York collection. This collaboration combined the cute ~aesthetic~ of Kate Spade New York with the crowd-favorite Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss.

With one swipe, you'll see a pigmented layer of shine. You can also use the Clinique x Kate Spade New York Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss as a topper to your lipstick, aka to make your lips appear fuller.

Check out all the shades that are part of the Clinique x Kate Spade New York Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss Collection :

Airkiss Pop, P1,400

A champagne-pink lip gloss you can use on its own or as a topper for pink and nude lipsticks.

Rosewater Pop, P1,400

The perfect everyday pink lip gloss you've been waiting for.

Juicy Apple Pop, P1,400

A bright red lip gloss that will remind you of... a juicy apple.

Black Honey Pop, P1,400

A plum gloss that magically looks flattering on all skin tones.

Here are the swatches of The Clinique x Kate Spade New York Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss C ollection :

The Clinique x Kate Spade New York Collection is available exclusively at LOOK At Me SM Mall of Asia and online at LOOK At Me.

