Margot Robbie Wore This P445 Pink Lipstick From A Local Beauty Brand

There's no denying that Margot Robbie looks like a real-life Barbie doll. The actress is on a global press tour right now to promote her upcoming live-action movie Barbie (it's set to hit theaters on July 19, 2023, btw.) And in honor of the film, she's been channeling the iconic doll from head to toe, and her pink looks certainly don't disappoint!

In a recent event in Sydney, Australia, the Aussie star showed up in a bubblegum pink chainmail mini dress from Versace. Her makeup artist Pati Dubroff teamed it up with a soft glam pink makeup look. She looked so ~*stunning*~!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In case you're wondering what lipstick she wore, you'll be happy to know that it's from the Filipino beauty brand, Sunnies Face.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

On Instagram, Pati revealed that she used the Fluffbalm in Perfect Mauve (a berry nude shade.)

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Sunnies Face describes the Fluffbalm as a "moisturizing matte blotted lipstick for a soft-blurred lived-in look." Unlike the beauty brand's bestselling Fluffmatte, it has a gorgeous sheer finish. It comes in two other wearable shades, Perfect Nude and Perfect Pink.

Sunnies Face Fluffmatte in Perfect Mauve, P445, Lazada

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

LAZADA

Time to add to cart! ;)