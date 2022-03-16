2NE1 Members Just Had An OT4 Reunion And We Are Crying

It's the OT4 reunion Blackjacks have been waiting for!

Bom uploaded a video of her get-together with CL, Dara and Minzy on Instagram. The posted clip showed all 2NE1 members enjoying a meal together at a restaurant.

The girls briefly greeted fans and promoted Bom's new digital single.

"Congratulations on the new song, Bom," CL said.

Bom playfully asked the members what the title of the new song is. Dara enthusiastically replied, "Flower!"

"Flower" is Bom's newly released duet track featuring MeloMance's Kim MIn Seok.

ICYMI, CL, Dara, and Minzy had a mini reunion earlier this month. On March 9, they uploaded a black-and-white mirror selfie on Instagram and included Bom by tagging her on the posts.

Since their disbandment in 2016, the 2NE1 members have been keeping busy with their solo careers. After leaving YG Entertainment, Dara joined Abyss Company which houses Sunmi and GOT7's Bambam. Meanwhile, Minzy established her own agency, MZ Entertainment. She also signed with Viva Records for her activities in the Philippines. CL, on the other hand, released her debut solo album Alpha in 2021.