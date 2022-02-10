ABS-CBN Accepts Toni Gonzaga's Resignation From 'PBB'

ABS-CBN has issued a statement following Toni Gonzaga's resignation as host of Pinoy Big Brother.

ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe first announced the news on February 9, saying in a tweet, "According to a reliable source, Toni Gonzaga will no longer host Pinoy Big Brother. No formal resignation, but [the] source said Toni has voluntarily endorsed the main hosting job to Bianca Gonzalez."

Not long after, Toni announced on IG that she's finally leaving the reality show after 16 years, calling it her "greatest honor."

"Today, I'm stepping down as your main host," Toni wrote. "I know Bianca and the rest of the hosts will continue the PBB legacy. It has been my privilege to greet you all with 'Hello Philippines' and 'Hello World' for the last 16 years. I will forever cherish the memories, big nights, and moments in my heart. Thank you, Kuya, for everything."

In its statement, ABS-CBN says it remains grateful to Toni for her years as the main host of PBB.

"We value Toni's hosting prowess and her many years of serving the Filipino with us as our Kapamilya. We accept her resignation from Pinoy Big Brother and respect her personal choices."

Toni recently trended online after hosting the proclamation rally of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Sara Duterte on February 8. She received backlash from netizens after introducing Rep. Rodante Marcoleta as part of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate. Marcoleta was principally involved in the denial of the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN.

Netizens also pointed out Toni's contradictory statements, such as when she expressed her dismay for the employees who had lost their jobs, saying, "Sa lahat ng nasa posisyon ngayon, hindi namin makakalimutan ang ginawa nyo sa mga trabahador ng ABS-CBN, to her current support for Marcoleta.

