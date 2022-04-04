Awww, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong Sing *Sweet* Business Proposal OST Duet

Fans of the popular K-drama Business Proposal are in for a treat as the drama's lead stars released a very special kilig duet on April 4, Monday.

Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop performed a *sweet* rendition of the drama's soundtrack song titled "Love, Maybe", originally sung by MeloMance.

The two fulfilled the promise of singing an OST once the drama's rating surpasses double digits. According to Nielsen Korea, Business Proposal achieved a 10.8 percent rating for their March 22 episode. They beat their own record when their March 28 episode garnered a rating of 11.6 percent.

ICYDK, Hyo Seop was a former idol trainee under JYP Entertainment. He was even supposed to debut as a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7! On the other hand, Sejeong is a former member of the project group I.O.I and the now disbanded girl group gugudan.

Business Proposal is a rom-com drama about Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong), a researcher at a food company, who ~unknowingly~ agrees to go on a date with none other than her company CEO Kang Tae Mu (Ahn Hyo Seop). The K-drama is down to its last week, with the final episode airing on April 5, Tuesday.

