Albie Casino Remembers The First Time He Met Jake Ejercito: 'Wala akong problema sa 'yo'

Exes meeting fellow exes can be an *awkward* experience. But Albie Casiño remembers he was pretty chill when he first met Jake Ejercito, whom his ex, Andi Eigenmann, dated after they broke up.

Speaking to reporters during the press conference for Can't Buy Me Love, the actor recalled the conversation he had with Jake.

"Ako ang lumapit sa kanya," Albie remembers.

"''I'm sure you know who I am. Wala akong problema sa 'yo. I hope you have no problem with me personally,'" Albie recalls telling Jake.

"We shook hands, toast, cheers, gano'n lang," Albie added.

Fans will recall Albie was embroiled in a controversial paternity issue until Andi's sister Max Eigenmann confirmed that Ellie is Jake's biological daughter. These days, it's clear that all parties have moved on and are happy with their current lives.

