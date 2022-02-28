Alexa Ilacad Says She Has Forgiven Ex-Love Nash Aguas Even Though ‘He Never Really Said Sorry’

Alexa Ilacad’s latest song might be about her heartbreak from former beau Nash Aguas, but it seems like it’s the last we’re going to hear about it from the young actress-singer. In an interview with Karen Davila, Alexa revealed that she has ~completely~ moved on from the pain caused by their relationship, saying she has already made peace with her feelings for her ex ka-MU (which stands for “mutual understanding,” a term used by millennials to refer to someone they’re dating *unofficially*.)

“We are not friends, but I have forgiven him even if he never really said sorry or asked for forgiveness,” she shares. “It’s okay. I forgave him for my own peace of mind and for the peace in my heart.”

ICYDK, Alexa made headlines in 2019 when she spoke her mind about Nash’s “13 years, and I still love you” message for Mika Dela Cruz on Instagram. In her viral interview with Boy Abunda, she opened up about the moment that had her reflecting on her previous relationship with Nash, whom he dated for four years. “Napaisip ako when I read that '13 years thing'. Kasi, inside the 13 years, I was there. So when you say na ’13 years, and I still love you,’ where was I? Maybe [in] that hour I cared. But I said to myself, ‘Mmm, [it’s] not worth your time. Move on.’”

Further, she also confessed that Nash was her first love and that the song “Paano” was written by her after their split. “I actually wrote it po in 2016. The day after everything crashed and fell, I was able to write ‘Paano,’” she shared.

Currently, Nash and Mika are still together. On the other hand, Alexa seems to have found happiness with fellow ex-PBB housemate KD Estrada, who recently gave her a promise ring for her birthday.

