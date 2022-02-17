Alwyn Uytingco Celebrated His 12th Anniversary 'Miracle' With Jennica Garcia

It looks like things are looking up for Alwyn Uytingco and Jennica Garcia's relationship.

Alwyn recently took to his Facebook page, Alaskador, to share how they celebrated his birthday, their 12th anniversary, and Valentine's Day over the last weekend.

In his post, Alwyn referred to their anniversary as a "miracle," considering the troubling time their marriage went through in 2021.

"Alam naman natin lahat, isang MILAGRO ang ma-celebrate namin ang 12th anniversary namin," Alwyn wrote in his post, which featured photos from their date at an art gallery. "Muntik na nga magtapos sa 11th year (Opo, dahil po sa 'kin. Ako po ang may sala. Sorry na po.). Kaya napakahalaga sa akin / sa amin na maipagdiwang ang anniv namin. Kasi isa siyang malaking blessing talaga."

Continue reading below ↓

Alwyn went on to share the very first conversation he and Jennica had years ago.

Fans will recall that Jennica confirmed her split with Alwyn in May 2021. In June, Alwyn shared how he hopes to patch things up with Jennica.

Sometime in October, Jennica revealed that she and Alwyn were talking about getting back together, and how Alwyn "expressed his desire for family restoration."