Alwyn Uytingco Thanks Jennica Garcia On Her Birthday: 'Salamat at kasama kami sa obra ng buhay mo'

Jennica Garcia recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and Alwyn Uytingco paid tribute to her through a lengthy Facebook post.

In his post, Alwyn likened Jennica's life to a work of art.

"Ang buhay mo ay isang obra na nilikha ng Diyos," Alwyn wrote.

"Napakakulay ng buhay mo, at ito ang dahilan kung bakit ako patuloy na humahanga at nabibighani sa 'yo."

Alwyn also described himself as not "worthy" of being a part of Jennica's life and thanked her for accepting him.

"Pero kahit hindi man ako karapatdapat na maging parte ng kulay ng buhay mo, heto ka’t nasa harapan ko, araw-araw na binibigyan ng pagkakataon na masilayan ka at masaksihan ang gandang taglay mo."

"Salamat Jennica, dahil andito pa rin ako at parte ng pagpipinta mo. Salamat sa buhay, liwanag at inspirasyon na dala mo para sa 'kin, sa mga anak natin, at mga taong nagmamahal at humahanga sa 'yo. Salamat, at kasama kami sa obra ng buhay mo.

Maligayang kaarawan, Mahal."

Following breakup rumors, Jennica announced in May that she and Alwyn had gone their separate ways after seven years of marriage. Shortly after, Alwyn declared his love for Jennica and shared his hopes of patching things with his wife.

In October, Jennica revealed in an interview that they are working things out.

"I am very thankful to Jesus because...he heard my prayers, he gave me what I was hoping for, for Alwyn to come back for us. He expressed his desire for family restoration," Jennica said.

It looks like the family might be whole again after the couple guested together on Mars Pa More and Jennica confirming that "We are both on the same page." Alwyn even posted their family portrait on Christmas Day. They have two kids, Alessi and Mori.