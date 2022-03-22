Ana Jalandoni's Camp Will Be Pressing Charges Against Kit Thompson

**Trigger warning: physical abuse**

It won't be long before Ana Jalandoni's camp presses formal charges against Kit Thompson, following her rescue by the Tagaytay PNP a few days ago.

According to Tagaytay chief of police Rolando Baula, Kit was released temporarily after posting bail worth P72,000.

Ana's camp, meanwhile, has confirmed that it is preparing to press formal charges against Kit.

"[Ana] is determined to pursue the case against Kit Thompson," said Ana's lawyer, Faye Singson, in a statement. "Actually, we are preparing to press charges to the fullest extent of the law."

"The savage and barbaric acts of the respondent should not be condoned."

Ana, who has been receiving treatment for her injuries at the Tagaytay Medical Center, claimed Kit allegedly "detained and injured" her while at the Amega Hotel in Tagaytay. She was rescued after sending photos of her injuries to friends.

Amid the controversy, Ana posted photos of her bruised face on social media, urging netizens to be cautious even when in the presence of loved ones.

Continue reading below ↓

"When you love someone you will never ever harm them," she wrote in her post. "Minahal mo ba talaga? This is me saying you all should be careful out there. I can't reply to all of you right now but thank you for checking up on me. I will release a statement soon."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos



Meanwhile, Kit's agency, Cornerstone Entertainment released a statement earlier, saying it "does not condone any act of violence" and that it values women's dignity.



*If you find yourself in a similar situation, you may call PNP's Aleng Pulis hotline: (+63) 919 777 7377.

MORE STORIES ON COPING WITH ABUSE:

Continue reading below ↓

Ruffa Gutierrez To Victims Of Domestic Violence: 'Nagtiis din ako noon, pero there's a time that we have to stop'

What Does Violence Against Women Look Like?

Pinay Celebrities Who Spoke Out Against Physical Abuse