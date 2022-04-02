Ana Jalandoni Recounts Early Incidents Of Kit Thompson's Abusive Nature: ''Pag nakainom siya, iba yung mood niya'

***TRIGGER WARNING: Verbal and physical abuse***

Ana Jalandoni revealed in an interview how Kit Thompson verbally and physically abused her months before the incident in Tagaytay where he allegedly detained and injured the actress.

Sitting down for a tell-all interview with Boy Abunda on April 2, Ana recounted that she first met Kit on Instagram. After two weeks of interacting with each other on the social media platform, Kit invited Ana to go to Siargao with him for their first date but it didn't materialize as they both had work. Their first date happened when Kit visited Ana at home and they ended up talking for six hours.

Ana shared that she was open to Kit about her past, particularly how she got married in the U.S. in 2017 but separated from her ex in January the following year. Kit asked Anna if he could court her and Ana recounted, "Naging open ako kay Kit. Sabi ko, 'Yes, I'm looking for a date, pero ang priority ko is yung career ko muna.' Hindi pa ako interesado sa serious relationship. Sabi ni Kit, 'Okay, pero alam mo naman na may gusto ako sa'yo? Hindi ako magru-rush."

At first, Ana said that Kit was "nice" but found that their blooming romance was going too fast. She told Boy, "Sabi ko sa kanya, kaibigan lang tayo. Siya yung madaming text tapos nag-message siya ng 'Please give me a chance.'"

She eventually gave Kit a chance and they became an item in November and went public with their relationship in December. Kit even stated his intentions to marry her and he introduced Ana to his parents who are in Pampanga. While Kit wanted to make the relationship public, Ana was against it. She said, "Ang totoo, Tito Boy, ayoko i-public yung relasyon namin kasi mas gusto ko yung… Sa past ko kasi masyado kaming public tapos wasak naman pala. Sobrang magulo yung relasyon namin. Hindi siya happy, hindi siya healthy. So sinabi ko [kay Kit], kung magiging official tayo, private natin. Parang mas okey yon."

Ana then talked about three particular incidents where Kit showed his aggressive nature. Ana recalled a time when she and Kit already had something to drink and were driving to Kit's house in Pampanga: "Mahilig kami mag [role play] ng iba't-ibang character, parang yun yung bonding namin. Tapos naglolokohan kami na about exes tapos nabanggit ko yung ex ko is from Nueva Ecija. Sabi ko, 'O, hatid mo nalang ako sa Nueva Ecija.' Tapos nagalit na sa akin."

"Doon ko nakita na may pagka-agresibo pala siya 'pag 'di niya nagustuhan yung sinabi mo," Anna continued. "Nagagalit siya ng mabilis. Ako naman, hindi ko naman inano kasi nagjo-joke joke lang kami. Siya, jino-joke niya ko sa ex niya. Tapos pinaulit niya sa akin. Tapos sabi niya, 'Ah, gusto mo bumalik doon?' Sabi ko, 'O, relax. Nagjo-joke lang tayo huwag kang seryoso.' Nagagalit na siya, dire-diretso siya magsalita ng mga masasakit tapos naiiyak na ko."

Ana said about the first time Kit got angry at her, "Yung boses niya yung malaki at nagmumura, natakot na ko. Hindi pa niya ko nasasaktan no'n. Wala pang touch yon, mura palang, natatakot na ko sa kanya."

The next incident happened in Ana's house. According to the actress, they were talking about Kit's friend who has a crush on her. Ana said that they were joking around and Kit asked her, "'Ikaw, sino type mo sa mga kaibigan ko?' Sabi ko wala, siyempre ikaw lang. Biglang sabi ko sa kanya, 'Yung kaibigan mo, yung may gusto sa akin, kung hindi lang kita boyfriend, ide-date ko na yon."

Ana said that it was a joke and Kit lost his temper. He was holding a knife at the time because he was doing repairs on Ana's bathroom and the said knife was held to Ana's throat. While Kit calmed down, he brought out his anger by breaking one of the tiles in Ana's bathroom.

The third incident happened while Kit and Ana were on vacation in Palawan in February: "Pagod kami the whole day. Nag-activities kami sa beach. Nag-dinner, inuman. Pagpasok namin sa room, gabi na yon, dumiretso siya sa toilet para mag-shower. Naidlip ako. Matapos siya maligo pumunta siya sa akin tapos sinampal niya ako ng gising. Sabi niya, 'Tutulugan mo lang ako, birthday ko?’'"

Ana revealed that apparently, Kit wanted to have sex that night and she only took a quick nap to recover from the day. When she tried to leave the room to get some fresh air, Kit didn’t let her leave their room. When things calmed down, Kit admitted, "Ana, sorry, problema ko talaga yung anger ko." Ana also added, "'Pag nakainom siya, iba yung mood niya."

Based on what Ana said in her interview with Boy, the veteran entertainment talk show host noticed all the red flags. When he asked Ana why she didn't leave, Anna had this to say: "Mahal ko, Tito Boy. Trini-try ko siya tulungan, but not to fix him. Gusto ko paintindi sa kanya na I know naman na may tiwala siya sa akin, wala akong sasabihin na masama. Pero pag nakainom ng madami, iba na."

Watch Ana's full interview here:

*If you find yourself in a similar situation, you may call PNP's Aleng Pulis hotline: (+63) 919 777 7377.

