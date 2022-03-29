Ana Jalandoni Reveals That Kit Thompson Threatened To Kill Her If She Left Him

***TRIGGER WARNING: Physical abuse

Ana Jalandoni faced the press on March 28, 2022, to explain her side of what transpired in Tagaytay with then-boyfriend Kit Thompson. During the press conference, she was with her three legal counsels and her father.

Based on the police report, jealousy was the main reason Kit physically hurt Ana. Allegedly, Kit was triggered by a conversation that Ana might leave him.

"Nangyari po kasi yun, na nag-usap po kami na gusto daw po niya akong pakasalan. Tapos po, sabi niya mahal na mahal niya ako, ganun din ako sa kanya. Tapos po, may pina-delete po ako sa kanya na mga pictures namin sa social media. Tapos, naging okay naman po yung usapan namin."

Then Ana mentioned her ex-husband during the said conversation to which Kit asked, "Iniwan mo yung ex mo, 'di ba? 'Di ba, hiniwalayan mo siya?"

"Sabi ko, 'Oo, ang tagal na 'yan, 2018 pa 'yan. Alam mo naman kung ano ang nangyari kung bakit," Ana clarified with Kit.

"Tapos, sabi niya, 'Ako, pag iniwan mo ako, patayin kita.' Tapos, sabi niya, 'Akin ka lang, hindi ka puwedeng mapunta sa iba,'" Ana narrated Kit's words.

"Kaya nung sinagot ko siya, sabi ko sa kanya, 'Mahal kita, hindi kita iiwan, alam mo ‘yan,'" she assured Kit.

Ana then said that she was trying to call her friend Victoria but the cellular signal in the hotel was weak. She left the room and went up to the third floor.

Kit eventually woke up only to find Ana was not in the bedroom. He asked the guard where Ana was. The actor found his girlfriend on the third floor and allegedly dragged her back to the bedroom.

Ana then detailed the said physical altercation: "Akala niya na iiwan ko siya. Kasi, paghiga niya sa akin sa bed, sinampal niya ako ng gising, e. Nagulat ako, na-shock ako. Sabi ko sa kanya, 'Bakit mo ako sinampal?'"

"Sabi niya, 'Bakit mo ako iniwan?' Sabi ko, 'Hindi ako umalis. Tumatawag ako kay Victoria para sabihin ko sa kanya na nandito tayo sa hotel, lasing tayo.'

"'Hindi! Umalis ka! Iiwan mo ako!' Hindi siya nakikinig sa akin, kasi nga, galit na galit na siya," Ana added.

Ana assumed that Kit may have been triggered that she would also leave him like how she broke up with her ex-husband.

"Perception ko lang, siguro pumasok sa isip niya na iwan ko siya, kasi ginawa ko nga sa ex ko. Siyempre, nakainom nga kami. Kasi lumabas ako ng pinto, e. Kasi matagal din niya akong hinanap, e. Akala niya iniwan ko na siya," she explained.

Ana got married in 2017 in the USA but the marriage did not last.

"Ikinasal po ako noon sa States po. Pero, hindi po kami nagsama sa isang bahay kasi, September 2017 yun, December kami bumalik ng Pilipinas. January 2018, hiwalay na po kami," she recalled.

The legal counsel then detailed the next events. After the incident, Ana asked Kit to bring her to the hospital. But, Kit insisted that he will take care of her. He saw the bruises on Ana's face and applied ice to help soothe them.

When Ana fully regained her consciousness, she asked for help from a friend via FB Messenger. Kit was asleep while this happened.

Tagaytay PNP eventually rescued Ana and took Kit to the police station for questioning.

As of writing, Kit has yet to release his official statement concerning the alleged incident.

*If you find yourself in a similar situation, you may call PNP's Aleng Pulis hotline: (+63) 919 777 7377.

