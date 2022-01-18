Andi Eigenmann And Philmar Alipayo Share Sweet Messages On Koa's First Birthday

Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo's youngest child, Baby Koa, is now one year old!

The celeb couple took to IG to share sweet messages for him on his special day.

"Happy 1st birthday to this little sunshine boy of ours," wrote Andi in her post. "Just like during those days we first found out about you... Things may seem scary because of all of life's uncertainties, but up until today, you remain to be our little symbol of hope! Seeing your sweet smile reminds me why I choose to keep going, even though life can be tough on us sometimes."

"We'd like to celebrate you more than we are able to right now, but know that we all love you sooo much, Koa boy!"

Philmar also posted a touching birthday greeting for Koa on IG.

"One year old today," Philmar said in his post, featuring a cute photo of Koa with food on his face. "Happy birthday, my Andiboi!"

Koa was born on January 17, 2021.

In a recent post, Andi shared how it's been an emotionally tough time for her and her family ever since Typhoon Odette devastated Siargao. Currently, they're in Manila, but Philmar is set to return to the island to help in rebuilding efforts.

